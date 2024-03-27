Outgoing President George Vella was a president who remained authentic in his work, despite the “challenging times” he faced during his tenure, Prime Minister Robert Abela said in Parliament on Wednesday.

Before Parliament unanimously voted in favour of Myriam Spiteri Debono's nomination to be Malta’s next President, Abela presented a motion to thank Vella for his work during the past five years.

Abela said that every presidency has its challenges and realities, but Vella always remained authentic, disciplined, and honest during a term full of “challenges and difficulties”.

“He was a president who, like the rest of the country and world, faced the [COVID-19] pandemic, and yet he strived to keep in contact with people,” Abela said.

“It is no secret that Vella lived during a time of political upheaval, yet he still served the constitution and did not get dragged into partisan interests,” he said, referring to the 2019 political crisis, which saw former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat step down following national anti-corruption protests.

Abela also went into detail on how Vella shared different views on some government reforms, naming changes to laws concerning cannabis and IVF.

He also referred to Vella’s disapproval of “Bill 28”, better known as the abortion Bill. During his presidency, Vella said he would rather “resign” than sign a bill concerning abortion.

“Despite the fact we did not agree with each other, we still remained faithful in our duties, and respectful to each other,” Abela said of the outgoing head of state.

He also noted that Vella was unable to work from the Presidential Palace in Valletta, as it spent most of his presidency undergoing a massive restoration.

“This shows how Vella is dedicated to the Maltese people,” he said, adding how the president also promoted the preservation of the Maltese language.

“George Vella served his country to the best of his abilities not only during the past five years as president but also throughout his political career,” Abela said.

Before being appointed president, Vella served as a Labour MP, minister and party deputy leader.

‘He has a lot more to provide to the country’: Grech

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech also praised Vella.

Despite the challenging times he faced, Vella always served the Constitution to his best abilities, the Opposition leader said.

Grech recalled how Vella had halted an initial version of the so-called abortion bill and pushed for a new one that not only protected the child but also the mother.

Grech’s final words of praise were for Miriam Vella, the President’s wife, who he described as a special companion for Vella during his presidency and a pillar of support.

“Not only has Vella given a lot to our country, but I believe he has still more to give,” he concluded.