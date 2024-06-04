The Ministry of Health is spending €400,000 to raise the number of CT Scans taken in state hospitals by 3,000 by the end of the year, thus reducing waiting time.

Health Minister JoEtienne Abela said that 150 CT scans are made every day at Mater Dei, thanks to two scanners in the Radiology Department and another in the Emergency Department. A further 150 scans are made every week at Gozo General Hospital, where there is one scanner.

As a result of this investment - extending the number of hours during which the scanners are used - an extra 20 scans can be taken every day, for five days a week in Mater Dei and Gozo General Hospital, resulting in an extra 3,000 by the end of the year.

The minister said plans are in hand for the purchase of another three CT scanners. They will be installed at Gozo General Hospital, St Vincent de Paul home and the Ċensu Moran Health Centre.

The increase in CT scans particularly benefits patients suffering from cancer or heart conditions, Abela said at a press conference.

He thanked radiologists and radiographers for their work and said investments were being made in equipment and staff recruitment.