The owners of an apartment in a Sliema block are incensed after works on an adjacent construction left a gaping hole in their wall on Thursday.

Construction works have been suspended after inspectors were called to the site on The Strand.

Joe Farrugia, 77, said he repeatedly raised safety concerns with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) before the incident occurred but insisted that previous inspections had not yielded any changes in work practices.

Joe Farrugia explains the damage in his apartment. Video: Jonathan Borg

"Together with other neighbours, we have filed reports every other day," he said.

"They were working just next to our wall. We had told them to stop, but they continued until they dug into our wall," said Farrugia, as he pointed to a hole several inches in diameter.

The project next door belongs to ST Group, which is set to develop a 14-floor, four-star hotel on The Strand.

Farrugia said concerns over safety and disruption have been raised repeatedly by residents, including reports of construction work starting before 7 am. Workers have also been seen throwing metal pipes from a height of 10 floors.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

When Times of Malta entered the property on Thursday afternoon, workers could still be seen toiling away through the gaping hole that had just been accidentally drilled an hour or so earlier.

"Besides the danger, this is causing stress to me and my wife," said Farrugia who has health conditions.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The site is owned by mega-developer and Malta Development Association president Michael Stivala.

Martin Stivala, a director in Michael's company ST Projects and his relative, is registered as site manager.

According to PA/04896/23, the site will eventually become a 14-floor, four-star hotel.

Questions were sent to Michael Stivala asking whether he believes the construction site is following proper construction safety practices.

Replying, a spokesperson for ST Group rejected accusations that "any damage was inflicted by our works."

"These questions come as a surprise since ST Group had a number of meetings with the owners of the property you mention after they built part of their building illegally, encroaching on our property," the group said.

The construction site adjacent to the property. Photo: Jonathan Borg

"We held various meetings with the architect representing them. In the said meetings, both the architect and contractor of the adjacent property admitted they were at fault," the spokesperson claimed.

'Safety taken seriously'

The company spokesperson said construction site safety is taken very seriously and that "all work is carried out in compliance with local regulations."

When contacted, the BCA said it had carried out an inspection on Thursday in coordination with inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority to assess potential risks and regulatory breaches.

The investigations led to the immediate suspension of all demolition activities to prevent further complications and ensure public safety.

In response to the situation, an architect was appointed to provide professional support to third parties affected by the incident, assisting them in assessing and addressing any damages incurred.

"Furthermore, before any work is allowed to resume, a formal meeting will be held with all responsible parties, including site managers and contractors, to thoroughly review the findings of the investigation. The objective of this meeting is to ensure that any identified shortcomings - whether structural, procedural, or safety-related - are effectively addressed in compliance with industry regulations and best practices."

Multiple construction projects are taking place around the Sliema/St Julian's/Gżira area, leaving thousands of residents and pedestrians in distress.