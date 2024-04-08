A new collective agreement drawn up by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS) and UĦM Voice of the Workers is set to improve working conditions for over 1,000 employees.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Permanent Secretaries Joyce Cassar and Mark Musù, along with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Family Minister Michael Falzon.

Ahead of the signing, Abela said the agreement is an investment in social workers and employees who go out of their way to make a positive change in the lives of service users. He said FSWS workers help clients get back on their feet and bring about positive changes in people's lives.

Abela also thanked FSWS and the UĦM - as representatives of the workers - who, he said, had sought to improve the workers' conditions, and, as a result, the services they provided.

On his part, Family Minister Michael Falzon said the agreement continued to strengthen the career progress of the social work profession.

FSWS CEO Alfred Grixti meanwhile said such negotiations were not about "who wins or who loses: it was a situation where everyone should win".

"In our case, it must be an agreement that does not forget our customers: over 23,000 vulnerable people that we have the honour and privilege to help and accompany every day," said Grixti.

The General Secretary of UĦM Josef Vella praised the work of social workers whom he said did so much good in silence.

Educators agreement to be 'finalised in weeks'

Asked for an update on the collective agreement for educators, Abela said discussions have reached a "technical and advanced stage", and the government has provided strong and holistic proposals.

Last year, an "overwhelming" 97% of educators went on a strike ordered by the Malta Union of Teachers following a pay dispute with the government.

On Monday Abela said a collective agreement will be finalised in the coming weeks following positive discussions.