More than 1,300 building licences have already been issued under Malta's new mandatory contractor licensing regime with "hundreds more" in the approval process, the Minister for the Reform of the Construction Sector Jonathan Attard said.

These licences are subject to independent monitoring and periodic renewal to ensure accountability.

Addressing the first edition of SHARE Malta, an international forum uniting architecture and engineering professionals from across Europe, Attard highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to raise standards across the construction industry with major reforms proposed to improve safety, professionalism and sustainability.

“Over the past year, as a ministry, we worked tirelessly to bring together various stakeholders in this sector – from planning and design to construction, regulation, and market operations,” Attard said, noting that all efforts were aligned with the national Malta Vision 2050 framework.

Among the reforms mentioned, Attard pointed to the introduction of mandatory licensing for contractors and builders.

He also highlighted an agreement to introduce Malta’s first National Building and Construction Code, which will regulate structural safety, energy use, accessibility, site operations, and environmental performance.

In line with a broader commitment to quality and ethics, a new Property Agency will serve as a dedicated regulator for the property sector, promoting transparency and consumer protection. Financial incentives under the 'Ixtri Proprjetà Sostenibbli' scheme are also being offered to buyers of energy-efficient homes, supporting a more climate-resilient built environment.

“Architecture and the built environment must serve the common good, creating spaces that promote well-being. Malta Vision 2050, along with the legislative reforms we are implementing as a government, all testify to how deeply this Government believes in a construction sector that is sustainable and that respects both environmental and economic goals,” the minister said.