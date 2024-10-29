Over 1,700 police reports have been filed online since Malta’s new reporting system went live in July, according to new data revealed in parliament.

Responding to a question from Labour MP Davina Sammut Hili, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that 1,796 online reports had been filed since the system launched on July 15.

This translates to an average of around 128 reports each week asper the data collected up until October 22.

The online reporting platform was developed to make it easier for residents to report crimes without needing to visit a police station in person.

Although a previous digital reporting system existed, it was often ineffective, as reports were frequently incomplete or lacked necessary details, which required individuals to visit a station to finalise their complaints physically.

The updated system, accessible via the Malta Police Force’s website, now guides users through the reporting process. A police officer reviews each submission to ensure completeness before the report is filed directly into the police database for further action if required.

The system is largely envisioned for smaller-stakes crimes, but serious crimes can also be passed through. However, it is important to note that the system is primarily intended for non-emergency incidents where an immediate police presence is unnecessary.

For urgent matters, the platform promptly redirects users to call the emergency hotline, 112.