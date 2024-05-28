Over €50 million have been invested in French businesses operating in Malta over the past years which contributed to a 20 per cent increase in trade over the past year and confirming France as one of Malta’s largest trading partners.

Moreover, to date, over 1800 companies, or 3.7 per cent of the total amount of companies on the Malta Business Registry have French involvement in them and around 100 of these companies also have French shareholding.

These figures emerged recently during the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce’s annual seminar – an annual appointment which is increasingly gaining relevance as an opportunity for French businesses operating in Malta and Maltese companies with French interests to meet and discuss challenges and opportunities with industry regulators and stakeholders.

Chamber continues to be instrumental to business growth between Malta and France

The seminar themed ‘Malta and France: Aligning Business, Securing The Future’ was addressed by Malta Enterprise, the Malta Business Registry, Bank of Valletta, the French Embassy in Malta and several French businesses operating in Malta and Maltese companies doing business with France.

MFCC President Joseph Bugeja expressed his pride at how the Chamber continues to be instrumental to business growth between Malta and France and how the Chamber continues to be a template for how Malta should position itself to attract more foreign investment.

“This year’s seminar confirmed Malta as a highly organised, tech-based and regularised jurisdiction with French businesses describing Malta as excellently located geographically, very business-friendly, dynamic, and highly regulated, with extremely accessible and very communicative authorities and regulators and very agile responsive counterparts.

“The fact that Malta is already a base for other reputable international companies also seems to encourage companies to consider Malta for their internationalisation plans,” added Bugeja.