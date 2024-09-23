More than 25 RE/MAX Malta estate agents and franchise owners attended the RE/MAX Europe 30th Anniversary Convention, held from September 9 to 12 at the Museu de les Ciències in Valencia, Spain.

The three-day event featured a range of educational sessions, motivational speeches, networking opportunities and entertainment.

The convention began with a spectacular opening show that celebrated the founders, regional owners, franchise owners, and agents who have contributed to RE/MAX Europe’s 30 years of success.

Valencia was a fitting location for the event, as Spain was the first European region to join the RE/MAX network under the leadership of Javier Sierra, who now oversees over 2,000 agents across the country.

Following the opening, Michael Polzler, CEO of RE/MAX Europe, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the importance of continuous education in driving the brand’s exponential growth across Europe. He was joined by Christopher Alexander, president of RE/MAX Canada, who also addressed the attendees.

“The experience of attending international conventions is rejuvenating,” Sam Zammit, CEO of RE/MAX Malta, said.

“We are privileged to participate in such high-calibre events throughout the year because RE/MAX professionals are life-long learners committed to growing in quality rather than quantity.”

Every year, the European convention surprises us with exceptional speakers, engaging evening events and unparalleled camaraderie

The event featured several renowned speakers, each providing unique insights to help enhance the skills of RE/MAX agents.

Jez Rose, a global behaviour change expert, spoke on understanding human behaviour and changing one’s own habits for better results. Ed Stulak, a social media innovator and real estate agent, offered a step-by-step approach to dominating social media, while Geoff Ramm, a customer experience strategist, shared techniques for delivering “celebrity service”.

Jared James, an industry podcaster and performance coach, revealed the secrets to becoming the top agent in the industry. He particularly resonated with the audience when he said: “We have to be hungrier to be reminded than we are to be taught.”

He emphasised the importance of mastering fundamental skills before moving on to new learnings, adding: “Amateurs practise enough to get something right, where pros practise so much they can’t get it wrong.”

Commenting on the event, Kevin Buttigieg, chairman of RE/MAX Malta, said: “Every year, the European convention surprises us with exceptional speakers, engaging evening events and unparalleled camaraderie among agents from Malta and around the world.”

RE/MAX Europe offers real estate-specific training tailored to the industry, not just general sales training. This approach has resulted in consistent growth in productivity per agent, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing service quality over increasing the number of agents.

For more information, visit http://join.remax-malta.com.