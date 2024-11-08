Over 2,600 people have signed a petition urging the government to purchase the area known as Tal-Baruni in Żebbuġ and transform it into a public space.

Organised by the NGO Il-Kolletiv, the petition calls for the government to buy the 18th-century Villa Buleben and its surrounding land and preserve them for the community.

Il-Kolletiv's Secretary Wayne Flask expressed gratitude for the public's support and said it was "time for the authorities to step up on their promise of more open spaces".

The petition was launched on October 26, coinciding with an open weekend at the villa that drew over 4,000 visitors.

The initial drive collected around 1,000 signatures in person, with an online version running for 10 days after the event. In total, the petition gathered 2,645 signatures before closing on November 6.

The campaign was organised in response to a pending planning application (PA/08425/20) proposing to convert the villa into a 32-room boutique hotel, a development that has previously faced opposition from the Żebbuġ local council, which also advocates for the site’s preservation.

"We want to see this area transformed into a public space that can serve as a place of rest and community,” the NGO said in a statement, appealing to authorities to collaborate in preserving “this jewel and its heritage for everyone to enjoy".

Żebbuġ Mayor Steve Zammit Lupi is backing the initiative in an effort to keep Tal-Baruni accessible to the public.

The open day, held in collaboration with property owner Neville Agius, allowed residents and visitors a rare look inside the villa, which retains original features such as a theatre and the Chapel of Our Lady of Forsaken Souls.

The chapel, protected with a Grade 1 heritage listing, adds historical significance to the villa, which has a Grade 2 status.