Over 4,500 referrals were made to the Anti-Bullying Services between 2012 and 2023, the Education Minister told parliament on Monday.

Clifton Grima provided the figures in response to a parliamentary question by PN MP Graziella Attard Previ.

Previ asked Grima how many cases of bullying were reported between 2012 and 2023, and how many were referred in 2023 alone.

Grima noted that while 4,611 referrals were recorded throughout these years, this figure was not indicative of the number of victims - or perpetrators - of bullying. In 2023 alone, there were 499 referrals.

Answering additional questions by Previ, Grima said that during the academic year 2023/2024, the Anti-Bullying Services team was made up of five guidance teachers and two education support practitioners.

The minister said the service's staff holds awareness-raising sessions for parents and students and provides training for teachers.

The Anti-Bullying Service, which falls under the Educational Support Services, was created to provide the necessary action needed to tackle bullying behaviour in colleges.