More than 7,500 police reports have been submitted through the police's online reporting platform since its launch last year, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri announced on Monday.

Responding to a parliamentary question made by PL MP Ramona Attard, the minister confirmed that since the service went live in July 2024, the police had received over 7,500 online reports.

Camilleri added that the figure was a positive surprise. “I didn’t expect how popular this service would be.”

The minister said the high number of submissions reflected strong public interest and satisfaction with the system. He also noted that several individuals had used the service more than once, a sign that the platform was well-received.

Camilleri highlighted that online reporting is just one of several ways people can file police reports, alongside traditional methods such as in-person visits to police stations and support from community policing officers.

The platform was designed to simplify the reporting process, allowing residents to file police complaints without having to go to a station.

Although a previous digital tool existed, it was criticised for being ineffective. Submissions were frequently incomplete or missing critical details, often forcing individuals to finalise their reports in person.

The updated platform, accessible via the Malta Police Force’s official website, now offers a more structured reporting process. Users are guided step-by-step through the online form. Once a report is submitted, a police officer reviews the content to ensure all required information is provided before it is officially filed in the system.

While the tool is primarily intended for reporting minor incidents, it can also be used to submit serious cases. However, it is not designed for emergency situations. In such cases, the platform prompts users to call 112 instead.

The Home Affairs Ministry said the system forms part of a broader effort to modernise police services and improve accessibility for the general public.