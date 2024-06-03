More than 43,613 voting documents for the European Parliament elections, and 117,333 for the council elections still remain uncollected, Chief Electoral Commissioner Joseph Camilleri said on Monday.

The elections will be held on Saturday.

370,184 people are eligible to vote in the European Parliament elections, down by almost 1,500 from the last round of these elections in 2019, according to the Electoral Register, The number of registered voters for the council elections is 457,343, an increase of 23,000 from five years ago.

88.2% of voting documents for the EP elections and 74.3% of the documents for the council elections had been collected up to Sunday.

Documents can now only be collected personally from the Naxxar vote-counting centre up to midnight on Thursday. Gozitans can pick up their documents from or at the Identity Cards Office in Victoria, Gozo.

Chief Electoral Commissioner Joseph Camilleri on Monday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Early voting started on Saturday, when those who will be abroad next Saturday were allowed to cast their ballot. Some 14,000 did so. Police and assistant electoral commissioners who will be on duty in the electoral process on Saturday will vote on Tuesday. The voting will take place at the counting hall in Naxxar and the Government Experimental Farm, Xewkija, Gozo.

Hospital patients will vote on Thursday.

Voting on Saturday will take place in 117 polling stations across Malta and Gozo between 7am and 10 pm. Voters will be handed two ballots as they enter the polling stations, one for the EP elections and the other for the local council of their localities.

The vote-counting for the EP elections will take place first. The sorting process will start at 9am on Sunday and the votes will then be counted electronically.

While the political parties are expected to have a clear result by late morning, the official result will be complete in the evening.

Vote-counting of the local council elections will take place over three days between Wednesday June 12 and Friday June 14 June.