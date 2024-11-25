Seven out of every 10 builders who sat for a revamped theory exam to obtain their builders’ licence have failed it, even though many of them have been working as masons for as long as four decades.

Multiple frustrated builders who spoke to Times of Malta said that of the 183 applicants who sat for the theory exam earlier this month, fewer than 60 passed and qualified to progress to the practical exam. The others have no resit options and must wait for months before they can reapply in a fresh round of exams.

The exam is part of the mason licensing process which has been in existence for more than a century and a half but which in August was revamped and transferred under the wing of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

The questions asked are mostly multiple-choice and yes/no questions about health and safety, construction law, geometry, concrete technology and other aspects of the building trade.

Masons need a professional licence to work in the construction industry. As of last year, they also need to follow that with a contractors’ licence, which was introduced in the wake of the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry conclusions.

Builders can work without a license so long as they are employed by a licensed mason. Most of the applicants who sat for this month’s exam had been working for another mason for as long as 40 years and applied to obtain a licence of their own.

To obtain the mason’s licence, individuals must meet specific requirements and attend information sessions, practical assessments and theoretical exams.

Was the paper too hard? Or were the individuals not prepared enough? - Assoċjazzjoni Bennejja u Kuntratturi

But their representative body, the Assoċjazzjoni Bennejja u Kuntratturi (ABK), says that builders, some of whom had never sat for an exam in their life before, said they were confused by the new format of the questions.

“Was the paper too hard? Or were the individuals not prepared enough or did not show enough competence?” the association told the BCA in a letter expressing concern last week.

'Sessions held at short notice'

Association president Michael Cutajar said the new procedure does not give applicants the opportunity to do a resit.

“Applicants who did not pass the theory exam have not received their scores, nor have they been permitted to attempt the practical exam or resit the theory exam,” he told the BCA. “Until the last exam such feedback was given and was helpful for the applicants who struggle with the written part.”

It remains unclear why so many builders failed the exam – whether it was because of the assessment’s poor design or applicants’ incompetence. Questions sent to the BCA hardly provided any answers, with the authority suggesting the subject should not even be discussed.

“Discussing the licensing process while it is still in progress is premature and should be avoided,” it said.

“It is premature to discuss the outcome of this important step towards higher standards in the construction industry, as the examination process is still ongoing.”

Another issue raised by the association was the strict enforcement of mandatory induction session attendance.

These sessions were held at short notice, hindering some applicants’ ability to attend, it said.

Additionally, critical rules regarding the induction sessions were not clearly communicated, leading to confusion and some applicants being excluded from the sessions and the exams altogether.

The BCA said that during the sessions it provided refresher lessons on health and safety, legal aspects related to licensing, concrete technology, geometry and construction techniques, provided by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, Kamra tal-Periti, legal professionals and the builders’ and contractors’ association.

“The BCA will announce the schedule for upcoming exams in the coming weeks. Furthermore, it is essential to note that builders without a licence must operate under the supervision of a licensed mason,” it said.

In its letter to the BCA, the association also made several recommendations to improve the examination process. These include providing clear and timely information about exam requirements, offering feedback to applicants, implementing flexible induction session policies, providing resit opportunities, standardising examination procedures and clarifying exam questions.