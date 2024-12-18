A mural depicting concerns about overdevelopment and featuring extracts from Malta’s oldest known poem was unveiled on Wednesday at the University of Malta.

The mural, titled 'Interdisciplinary Murals,' spans almost 33 metres in length and just under three metres in height, making it the largest mural on campus.

It has transformed a dark and dull tunnel beneath Regional Road (leading to the Tal-Qroqq Sports Complex), into a vibrant area.

The large mural was designed, sketched and painted by seven artists and soon-to-be-graduates of the Master’s programme on Teaching and Learning Art.

The artists behind the University mural speak to Giulia Magri. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The seven artists who collaborated together to create the University's new colourful mural. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Blending the unique styles and preferences of the seven artists, the mural explores Malta’s rich cultural history while expressing concerns about the island through depictions of its fauna.

One section of the artwork shows two Maltese freshwater crabs (Il-Qabru) snapping a crane in half, while another holds a cash cannon with banknotes flying across the sky.

Before hitting their sketchbooks, the artists sat through different lectures on Maltese history and genetics. After several brainstorming and sketching sessions, the students came together to paint the large mural.

“We wanted to capture a sense of change, movement and time,” Mikael Scicluna told Times of Malta.

Fellow artist Edere Muscat said the crabs symbolise the students' growing concerns about overdevelopment.

“We built this humoristic aspect where we wanted to include the importance of the fauna,” Muscat said, explaining how the crabs are portrayed as fighting to reclaim their habitat.

Extracts from Malta's known oldest poem features in the new mural. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Extracts from the island’s oldest known poem, Il-Kantilena, which dates to the 15th century, also features in the colourful mural.

The poem was written in medieval Maltese by notary Pietro Caxaro and has been depicted, ironically, as a response to a biblical parable of a man who built his house on sand, only for it to crumble.

“We noticed how the poem had some connections to what we were trying to say,” said Peter Aquilina, another artist who worked on the mural.

Next to the depiction of the crabs reads the lines “Waqgħet hi, imrammti, l’ili żmien nibni” (It (she) fell, my edifice, (that) which I had been building for so long).

“Here, the crabs express their frustration because construction has destroyed their home, the environment,” he said.

Another part of the mural depicts the Maltese Honeybees wearing hardhats, as they plan on replanting new trees for the island, their home, shining a light of hope for a better future.

At the centre of the mural is a sketch of orange and purple bodies merging, symbolising Malta’s diverse genetic heritage shaped by centuries of cultural influences.

The mural also features the Classical names of the Maltese Islands- Melita and Gaulos. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The artists explained how the process came with its challenges, one to ensure that all seven artists had their own opinions and expressions. For many of the artists, it was also the first time working on such a large-scale project.

“Each section came with its challenges, some more difficult than others, but I’m proud we all managed this project, “Mikael said. “We all left an individual mark on each section.”

For Edere, she said the project was an opportunity to inspire the soon-to-be art teachers and to influence them to promote similar artworks.

The mural was created by Peter Aquilina, Sherise Attard, Aden Cacciattolo, Carlos Cutajar, Edere Muscat, Kristine Saliba Caruana, and Mikael Scicluna.

Spanish street artist Pep Walls directed the students during the painting of the mural. While the well-known freelance artist had previously worked with different communities to create murals across the island, it was the first time he worked with established artists.

Pep Walls (l, wearing a hat) alongside Prof. Raphael Vella, Dr Edward Duca and University Rector Alfred Vella during the unveiling of the mural. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“I was not imposing any styles, I was just directing the activity and making sure everything came together,” he said.

He said the final product exceeded his expectations and praised the hours of dedication the artists gave to the project.

It was also led by Prof Raphael Vella and Dr Edward Duca, and artist and lecturer Robert Zahra assisted throughout the design stage.