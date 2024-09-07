Senglea residents were left without power on Friday night after a fault developed on a high voltage cable in the area.

The first outage hit at around 9pm on Friday. While power was restored for some residents less than an hour later, many others would spend the rest of the night without electricity.

Power started being restored to affected areas on Saturday morning. By around 9:45am power had been fully restored to Senglea, which this weekend celebrates the feast of The Nativity of Our Lady.

The outage occurred due to a fault developing on a high-tension cable, according to Enemalta's website.

In comments posted to a Cottonera residents' Facebook group, one person said they had been left without power for 12 hours while others reported losing power around midnight.

Other residents in the area told Times of Malta they woke up in the middle of the night due to the heat, as air conditioners and fans were left without power.

Areas affected by the outage earlier on Saturday. Photo: Enemalta.

This latest outage comes after a summer of sporadic power cuts across the country which, while not as bad as last year, left many residents and businesses fuming.

Last week, Marsaxlokk residents and business owners told TImes of Malta they were becoming increasingly frustrated after suffering repeated power cuts this summer. A week before that, Enemalta completed the installation of a new 60-megawatt diesel-powered emergency power station.

Enemalta says Malta has enough electricity to power the country and that the emergency facility will serve as backup should a main source of power fail. The company has however acknowledged problems with its distribution network, following years of chronic underinvestment

Questions about Senglea's power cut were sent to Enemalta.