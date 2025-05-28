Owen Bonnici is poised to assume responsibility for the police, army, civil protection department and prisons as part of a miniature cabinet reshuffle.

Bonnici, who is currently Culture Minister and cabinet’s longest-serving member, will assume the lion’s share of Byron Camilleri’s current portfolio. Camilleri is to retain ministerial responsibility for employment and citizenship, including migration-related issues.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is to meet with his ministers to communicate the changes to them on Wednesday, Times of Malta is informed.

The shift comes two days Abela gave Bonnici a ringing endorsement.

“Fire Owen Bonnici? No way,” Abela said when asked if he intended to demote the minister over controversy concerning a consultancy contract.

“He did nothing behind my back… I am very happy with the performance of my ministers and have full trust in Owen Bonnici.”

Abela also hinted at what may come, saying he intended to show his backing to Bonnici “with greater force” in the coming days.

Camilleri, who has served as home affairs minister for the past five years, is understood to have been seeking a less time-intensive portfolio than his current one and had offered his resignation last February after an army barracks was breached as part of a cannabis heist.

It remains unclear who will assume the Culture portfolio that Bonnici will vacate, with sources saying Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi – currently responsible for Lands – being one of the names floated.

Another idea being mooted is to add Tourism to Camilleri's slimmed-down portfolio. But that is still under internal consideration, given the sensitivity of stripping Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg of a ministerial responsibility he was assigned just a few months ago.

Government sources told Times of Malta that Abela is reluctant to add any new members into cabinet and wants to keep the changes as minimal as possible.

“The prime minister is very happy with Byron Camilleri’s work but understands he needs a breather,” sources said.

Camilleri has held the Home Affairs portfolio for five and a half years, taking on the role soon after Robert Abela became prime minister.

Ministers tend not to hold on to the Home Affairs portfolio for long.

Camilleri's predecessor, Michael Farrugia, held on to the portfolio between June 2017 and January 2020.

The ministers before that also did not remain in the post for very long. Carmelo Abela held on to the job for just over three years and Manuel Mallia's tenure lasted between March 2013 – December 2014.

Camilleri, a lawyer by profession and former mayor of Fgura, was first elected to parliament in 2017. He was appointed Home Affairs Minister in 2020, retaining that portfolio after Labour’s 2022 electoral success. Last year, he was also given additional responsibilities for employment.