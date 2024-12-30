Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has downplayed the impact of Ridley Scott's disparaging remarks about Malta as a tourist destination, saying where one goes on holiday is a "personal and subjective choice."

Speaking in Valletta on Monday, Bonnici also dismissed talk about firing Film Commissioner Johann Grech, saying he had "put Malta on the film map" by attracting high-quality productions to

Culture Minister on Ridley Scott Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Scott, who directed Gladiator 2, spoke about Malta at a public event during which he was interviewed by fellow Hollywood director Christopher Nolan.

At that event, Scott described Malta as a "treasure trove of architecture" but said, "I wouldn't advise going there on holiday," eliciting laughter from the audience. Turning half-jokingly to ensure no Maltese were present, he added, "I would not go back there on holiday."

The remarks sparked controversy in Malta and also earned Scott criticism on social platform Reddit.

Speaking on Monday, the Culture Minister declined to enter into the merits of Scott's remarks.

“The choice of where to go on holiday is one’s personal and subjective decision," he said.

Bonnici also defended the film commissioner, who drew criticism for sharing a clip of the Ridley Scott interview which did not feature his critical remarks about Malta. The Opposition has said Grech's position is untenable.

The minister said Grech had simply reshared a clip created by Gladiator 2's production studio, Paramount Studios.

He stressed the importance of building on Malta's reputation as a tourist and filming hub, lauding the efforts of former Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and expressing confidence in Ian Borg, his successor, to continue the positive trajectory.

Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef took a stronger stance against Scott’s remarks.

"Every country deserves respect, and Malta is no different. Just because we are small doesn’t mean someone can mock us,” he said. Micallef also criticised Grech for editing the clip, saying he would not have done that if he were in his place.

Micallef had already come out strongly against Scott when his remarks were first reported last week.

“I will never bow to any international bully, no matter how famous they are,” he wrote, calling for the government to publicly condemn the Hollywood director.