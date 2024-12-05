With the entire film industry now falling under the Culture Ministry’s remit, Owen Bonnici hopes it will be an opportunity to address the “fragmentation that was leading to some unhappy situations”.

Bonnici expressed his ambition to strengthen the film industry in line with other key areas under his ministry’s remit, such as ŻfinMalta, Teatru Malta, MUŻA, and MICAS.

A small government reshuffle last week placed the Malta Film Commission under the remit of the Culture Ministry after Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s resignation.

Although the film industry is often regarded as lucrative, it has faced persistent criticism for wastefulness and for prioritising foreign productions over Maltese projects.

Video: Emma Borg

Speaking to Times of Malta, Bonnici said he would like the Maltese cultural identity to take on a more starring role in the local film industry’s future, though he did not give specific details.

“Film is also an opportunity to narrate the story of a nation,” he said, adding that one of his ministry’s goals is to make the local cultural aspect of the film industry “more pronounced”.

Minister: 'Fantastic' work to attract foreign productions

In recent years, Malta has faced criticism for being used primarily as a scenic backdrop for foreign productions, portraying locations as diverse as ancient Rome, King’s Landing, or post-apocalyptic worlds, instead of highlighting the country’s own history and culture.

The minister praised the “fantastic work” to attract foreign productions and described the filming of Gladiator 2 in Malta as a significant success.

He noted that discussions with filmmakers are already underway and expressed confidence that bringing the film commission under the Culture Ministry creates new opportunities for collaboration with other cultural entities.

“We can also maximise the potential and further assist our local producers,” he said, adding the fund has since doubled to €2 million in 2025.

Last month, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association raised concerns over delays in the disbursement of funding and cash rebates, which offer up to 40 per cent back on qualifying expenses. MEIA noted that such delays have caused financial strain for some local filmmakers, complicating their ability to deliver projects on time and within budget.