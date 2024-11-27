Have you ever closed your eyes and dreamed of a stunning holiday home in a breathtaking corner of Greece? Perhaps, a villa overlooking the endless blue of the Aegean Sea, or a charming mansion nestled at the foothills of a lush green mountain? But then, reality kicks in – the cost, the management, and the complex process can feel overwhelming.

Now, that dream can become a reality with the PropTech company OWNERS, unlocking a world of luxury and peace of mind through its innovative co-ownership model (fractional ownership). Designed to make luxury homeownership accessible and hassle-free, OWNERS offers a seamless way to enjoy some of the most desirable properties in Greece – a country celebrated worldwide for its crystal-clear waters, sun-soaked islands, and vibrant landscapes.

Different buyers gain access to the property by acquiring shares in a special purpose company that owns it. A property can be divided into shares ranging from 1/6 to 1/2 of the total property, and each co-owner gains the right to use the residence in proportion to their share.

Already a success in mature markets like the US, France, Spain, and the UK, this the co-ownership model allows buyers to own a share of a luxury home, gaining all the benefits of ownership while minimizing costs and eliminating the hassles of property management. By merging real estate with cutting-edge technology, OWNERS has created a seamless platform that puts property ownership directly in your hands, setting a new standard for modern living.

Technology redefining real estate ownership

At the heart of OWNERS' success is its proprietary technology. The OWNERS app empowers co-owners with unparalleled control, allowing them to oversee every aspect of their property at any time. This tech-driven approach eliminates traditional inefficiencies, delivering a streamlined ownership experience that prioritizes transparency and ease of use.

Fractional ownership vs. timesharing

Unlike timesharing, fractional ownership provides genuine equity in a property, along with the rights and responsibilities of ownership. Co-owners enjoy flexible usage periods, lower costs, and the ability to sell or transfer their shares. With OWNERS, this is coupled with a comprehensive management system, redefining what it means to own a luxury property.

Konstantinos Pappas, co-founder, OWNERS.

Why choose fractional ownership with OWNERS

OWNERS' fractional ownership model provides a revolutionary way to invest in luxury vacation homes in Greece. By acquiring only the share you need, costs are significantly reduced, making high-end properties more accessible without sacrificing exclusivity. Shared maintenance expenses ensure that ownership is not a financial burden, while OWNERS takes care of all operational aspects, from upkeep to bookings, through its intuitive OWNERS app. This innovative platform offers full transparency and control, allowing co-owners to manage reservations, track expenses, and oversee their property with ease.

The platform’s booking system allows for reservations starting from two days up to 24 months in advance, while any changes can be made instantly. The ‘Stay-IN’ method ensures that all co-owners have fair access to the property during peak demand periods or the most sought-after days of the year. To elevate the experience further, OWNERS provides exclusive services such as 24/7 home management, private chefs, bespoke excursions, and even childcare, ensuring every stay is stress-free, luxurious, and unforgettable.

Greece offers something unique for every traveler. Let OWNERS take the complexity out of owning a holiday home, so you can focus on what truly matters: immersing yourself in the unparalleled beauty and rich culture of Greece.