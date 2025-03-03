Oxford House, a family-run business spanning four generations, is embarking on an exciting new chapter with the expansion of its showroom and office space at its headquarters in Mrieħel.

“This expansion represents a significant step forward in our journey of growth and innovation,” Marco Galea, managing director of Oxford House, says.

“Our long-term vision is to enhance our ability to serve customers, offering exceptional products and experiences while reflecting our commitment to quality, comfort and design.”

The larger space will offer an expanded showcase of domestic appliances, with a wider range of kitchen models and office solutions tailored to both B2C and B2B customers.

The expansion aims to provide greater variety and flexibility, catering to the diverse needs of customers and staff. Additionally, sustainability is a key focus of the project, with eco-friendly building materials and energy-efficient solutions incorporated throughout.

“We’ve used bubble decking as a sustainable construction material and Low-E glass for energy efficiency. The property will also be powered by solar energy, contributing to our commitment to environmental sustainability,” Galea explains.

Greater variety and flexibility

This new space is set to redefine the in-store experience, offering customers a dynamic, immersive shopping environment that reflects the cutting-edge nature of Oxford House’s products.

The showroom will provide ample parking facilities to ensure a convenient and stress-free experience for visitors.

The expansion also means increased inventory, and Oxford House has streamlined its processes to ensure quick responses to customer demand.

“Our large warehouse allows us to efficiently manage stock levels, and our strong supplier relationships ensure we can quickly meet shifts in demand,” Galea says.

Managing director Marco Galea

Oxford House’s legacy is built on a strong foundation of quality and tradition, originating as a trusted name for church and school chairs. Over time, the company has evolved to meet changing customer needs, offering renowned brands such as Bosch, Neff, Nobilia, Antares, Steelcase and many more.

“We’re proud to represent these esteemed brands while ensuring we honour our legacy by delivering modern solutions for customers’ homes and workplaces,” Galea adds.

Oxford House’s workforce should also benefit from the new expansion. New recreational spaces, comfortable work environments and outdoor areas have been designed to support employee well-being and productivity. These improvements should not only create a positive work-life balance but also attract top talent and maintain the high standards of service that Oxford House is known for.