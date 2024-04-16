Oyster Christie’s International Real Estate has opened an office in Tower Road, Sliema. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the luxury real estate agency as it extends its presence to cater to the discerning clientele of one of Malta’s most coveted locations.

The new office embodies the essence of Mediterranean luxury and sophistication that defines Oyster Christie’s International Real Estate.

The new office boasts a blend of contemporary and traditional ambiance.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Sliema, a thriving hub of luxury living and cosmopolitan charm,” said Miguel Bonello, managing director at Oyster Christie’s International Real Estate.

“Our new office on Tower Road not only symbolises our commitment to serving the discerning real estate needs of our clients but also reflects our dedication to enhancing the luxury property market in Malta.”

Designed to provide a seamless and immersive experience, the office boasts a blend of contemporary and traditional ambiance, set in a historically-significant building dating back to the 1930s with quintessential Maltese elements, showcasing vibrant Maltese tiles, striking colonial architecture and elegant wrought iron windows.