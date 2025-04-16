Richmond Foundation will be able to provide more than 1,000 more free therapy sessions to those in need this year thanks to a newly announced partnership with the P. Cutajar Foundation aimed at strengthening relationships.

Unveiled this week, the collaboration will see P. Cutajar & Co. provide financial support for Gift of Therapy — Richmond’s initiative aimed at providing essential mental health services to those who cannot afford private care.

The donation is expected to cover roughly 1,100 sessions of free therapy for those in need, constituting around 50% of the free sessions offered last year.

The P. Cutajar Foundation was established by P. Cutajar & Co. in 2015 as a local autonomous organisation to promote charity and cultural initiatives.

The partnership comes as P. Cutajar & Co. marks its 160th anniversary — a milestone the company is choosing to honour by investing in the wellbeing of the wider community, with a special focus on healthy relationships.

It also comes at a time when mental health challenges are growing increasingly complex.

For the first time in recent years, relationship issues have overtaken anxiety as the leading reason people are seeking therapy through the Foundation — a shift that reflects evolving emotional and social pressures.

In a joint statement, the two organisations said the partnership will enable greater access to professional support, ensuring that financial limitations do not prevent vulnerable people from receiving the help they need.

The funding will facilitate a significant expansion in the Foundation’s reach — increasing the number of free therapy sessions provided by approximately 50 per cent compared to last year.

These sessions are often a lifeline for people from difficult life circumstances, including the unemployed, single parents, students, and those living with chronic illness.

“Supporting mental health is an issue that is close to our hearts at P. Cutajar & Co.,” said CEO Sarah Zammit Cutajar.

“Our mission has always been to build long-lasting and healthy relationships — not only in business, but with the wider community. Through this partnership, we aim to support the emotional resilience and wellbeing of people across Malta.”

“We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to overcome their struggles and live with dignity, strength, and hope,” she added.

Daniela Calleja Bitar, CEO of Richmond Foundation, welcomed the collaboration, describing it as a much-needed boost in a time of growing demand.

“We are incredibly grateful for this support. The need for our services continues to grow, and partnerships like this make it possible for us to meet people where they are — especially those facing both emotional and financial stress,” she said.

“Every session represents a step forward in someone’s journey, and thanks to this collaboration, we can take many more of those steps together.”

In addition to expanding access to therapy, the partnership will also include awareness-raising efforts and wellbeing initiatives for P. Cutajar & Co. employees.

These will include workshops, in-house support sessions, and tools to promote mental wellness at work.

The two organisations also released a joint video to announce the partnership with the two CEOs sharing their views on the project.