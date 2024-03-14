The Planning Authority has approved, in principle, the development of three blocks alongside the airport to be used as offices, retail areas and a hotel.

The Planning Board on Thursday voted in favour of an outline development permission for the site - just behind McDonald's - where a fuel station was recently decommissioned.

But the developers, Malta International Airport, will still have to get hold of a full development permit before works on “SkyParks 2” can begin.

MIA requested to amend the plans of a previously approved masterplan for the airport.

The site had previously been earmarked for two larger buildings. MIA asked that those plans be amended for it to be allowed to build three blocks instead.

One seven-storey building will have a footprint of 2,500 square metres. An eight-storey building will have an area of 1,200 square metres, while the third, planned to be some 10 storeys high, will have a footprint of 700 metres.

The proposal also includes a public square and landscaping linking the three blocks. Three underlying floors of basement parking are also in the plans.

Eight of the Planning Board’s nine members voted in favour of the proposal. NGO representative Romano Cassar voted against. He said he was against because of the development’s visual impact, particularly from the nearby medieval chapel of Bir Miftuħ.