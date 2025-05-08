The Planning Authority has approved the relocation and expansion of a concrete batching plant in Għajnsielem despite objections from the local council and environmental groups.

Seven members of the Planning Board voted in favour of the development, which lies outside the development zone (ODZ).

The Planning Authority case officer recommended approval, arguing that the relocation would reduce the scattering of such industrial uses in the rural area.

The proposed facility will be almost double the size of the existing plant located between Għajnsielem and Nadur. The current plant occupies 1,850 square metres, while the new site will span 3,550 square metres.

According to the case officer, the new batching plant will be constructed 50 metres away from the current one. The land occupied by the existing facility will be restored to agricultural use, with trees planted on-site.

In addition to the plant, the site will include a generator, fuel tank, wheel-washing facilities, a canopy fitted with photovoltaic panels, and an office building. The developer, Joseph Patrick Grima, also plans to construct two underground reservoirs and a cesspit.

Although the project lies in a Strategic Open Space Gap and is ODZ, the case officer noted that the new site is “immediately opposite another industrial development – a batching plant and manufacturing area.”

The Planning Board, with the exception of the Għajnsielem council representative, agreed with that assessment and approved the application on Thursday morning.

In a statement following the decision, a group of NGOs known as The Coalition for Gozo expressed dismay.

“The Coalition is highly concerned about the further take-up and formalisation of ODZ land through requests that can neither be deemed necessary nor justified, and which stand to threaten the integrity of the rural environment,” the group said.

“Even worse, the new plans propose underground excavations at a site which lies exactly above the safeguarded 100-metre and 200-metre buffer zones for underground water aquifers,” it added.