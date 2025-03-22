The Planning Authority has approved an application to construct a ‘rock garden’ over a Neolithic mass grave, intended to “preserve” the archaeological zone in Xagħra.

On Thursday, the majority of PA board members followed a case officer recommendation and decided to grant a permit for the development (PA/07005/24).

Heritage Malta’s Charles Hili and NGO representative Romano Cassar voted against the development.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage raised no objections, stating that the proposed preservation methodology is “considered acceptable”.

Architect David Vassallo wrote that the primary intention is to preserve the site, with the end result looking like a “rock garden”.

“The potted plants added on top are to simply add a bit of natural aesthetic to essentially a 98sqm area that would be solely covered in sand and gravel,” the architect explained.

In 2023, the same applicant, Anthony Magro, was handed a permit (PA/00689/16) to construct two houses with pools.

The site – which contains human remains and pottery shards from the Neolithic period – was discovered by the SCH in 2020 and subsequently scheduled as Class A – the highest level of protection.

At the time of discovery, archaeologist and osteologist Bernardette Mercieca Spiteri told Times of Malta the find may reveal new insights into the prehistoric communities in Xagħra.

The mass grave is located at Triq tal-Qaċċa in Xagħra, just 53 metres from the Xagħra Stone Circle, another neolithic mass grave. Both sites share similar features, indicating that the newly discovered site might be an extension of the stone circle.

In its objections, Heritage Malta noted that the site lies within the UNESCO buffer zone of the Ġgantija World Heritage Site, the Ġgantija Area of Archaeological Importance, the buffer zone of the Xagħra Circle, and probably right above the ‘Qaċċa Burial Cavities’ scheduled in 2020.

“The values of the site will be impacted by the design as proposed. Other impacts on the archaeological remains include potential water ingress. The planter as proposed will bear significant weight on any skeletal deposits,” HM added.

Xagħra’s local council also objected to the development arguing that it lacked sensitivity to the archaeological remains.

Meanwhile, the Coalition for Gozo – made up of Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex – argued that the best way to preserve the remains would be to expropriate the whole Tal-Qaċċa area, including the Xagħra Circle.

The coalition also raised concerns about the development proposal’s failure to acknowledge a walled cistern located at the base of the burial cavities.