Residents of a street in Swieqi are objecting to plans that would “ruin the existing streetscape” if approved.

PN MP Albert Buttigieg and independent candidate Arnold Cassola stood side by side with the residents as they voiced their opposition to plans that would see a pencil development constructed among a row of townhouses.

If approved by the Planning Authority, a terraced two-storey house on Triq Il-Ħemel will be demolished and a five-storey block built instead.

In a jointly signed letter, the 11 residents who all live on Triq il-Ħemel said they were opposing a planning proposal that would see the character of their street “ruined and disfigured”.

The local council has also strongly objected.

In his report, the case officer has recommended the plans be approved because the area has already been “committed” to the development of apartment blocks, something residents say is untrue.

“It is clearly evident that no commitment exists regarding the street in question. It is stated that, on the contrary, the development as proposed by the applicant will ruin and destroy the existing streetscape,” the residents said in their objection.

They said the one plot that has been approved to become a block of flats at the end of the street does not mean that the entire street should follow that sort of development.

The case in front of the planning commission, which was heard in September, had been deferred to tomorrow. The applicant, Christopher Stanley, was asked to show proof that the area is “committed to developing blocks of flats”.

Yesterday PN MP Albert Buttigieg said the rights of developers were not absolute.

“Residents also have rights – primarily the right to the enjoyment of their property; that right is enshrined in the Constitution of Malta.

“Commercialising an area through the introduction of further apartments destined for short lets is tantamount to prejudicing such rights,” he said.

He said the land was given to young couples for social reasons by the Church and development for commercial reasons is prohibited, he said.

Arnold Cassola said the proposed development in Triq il-Ħemel was symptomatic of an “attack” on Swieqi in general, adding that several planning applications in the locality are similarly “threatening” Swieqi.