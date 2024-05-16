The Planning Authority has fined the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre over a raft of illegalities but approved an application for a 2,000 square metre extension of the Ta' Qali facility

The Planning Board agreed to sanction a number of additions and alterations made over the years without a permit including a perimeter fence, gates, an extension to an approved tented structure, an electrical power substation, 10 heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units, two mobile security rooms, a generator and a substation, plant rooms and temporary external lightweight structures.

It also approved a 40-metre, 2,000-square-metre extension to the main tent which will eat away 109 parking spaces on site.

MFCC told the board that all structures added over the years as well as the new extension were necessary for the operation of fairs, conferences and congresses.

The MFCC markets itself as Malta's largest international conference and exhibition venue offering a blank canvas for creating any kind of event. It has a total of over 22,000 square metres of available space, including both indoor and outdoor areas.

The PA's Development Management Directorate told the board members that the MFCC’s request was deemed acceptable, taking into account the approved revision of the Ta’ Qali Action Plan designating the site as a convention and exhibition site where multi-purpose halls for exhibitions, sports, arts, culture venues, convention centre and supporting amenities are encouraged as an extension to the National Recreation Centre.

The site was previously an informal parking area until the first tent structure was installed in 2006 with temporary use extended every couple of years.