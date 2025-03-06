The Planning Authority has proposed changing the way developers apply to build on government land in a move it says will tighten up rules.

In a statement Thursday, the PA said it wanted to introduce a new development order requiring all proposed developments in areas managed by Malta Enterprise or the government’s industrial land manager INDIS Malta Ltd to be alerted to the authority.

The PA said it would review applications and make a recommendation within 30 days, with the Planning Board chairperson approving or rejecting the request within seven days of the recommendation.

Rejected applicants would be provided with reasons for being turned down and notified electronically, the authority said.

It said the new development order would replace parts of the existing development notification order (DNO), allowing a person to carry out certain alterations to existing buildings without a full permit.

However, the authority noted that all units next to third-party properties “must go through a full development application process,” including giving the public 30 days to file objections.

“This ensures thorough assessment and compliance with all relevant regulations,” the PA said, adding all applications on INDIS land would require prior authorisation.

It noted that maps for industrial land areas remained “mostly unchanged” with the exception of the INDIS area in Kirkop.

Interested parties are invited to submit feedback by March 20. Comments and suggestions should be sent by email to sdl.consultation@pa.org.mt. The proposed legal notice, maps and amendments to the DNO may found at the PA website.

The proposed changes follow recommendations from the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry calling for full planning permits for projects involving public land. The factory involved in thecollapse that killed Paul Sofia were fast-tracked through the PA using a DNO.

According to a fire safety report prepared for the 2022 DNO application, the Corradino factory was planned to feature a basement level, a carpentry workshop at ground floor, offices on an intermediate level, display area at first floor and workshop on its second floor.