The Planning Authority has refused an application seeking to turn a terraced house into three apartments, in the same street where a landmark judgement previously stopped a pencil development from spoiling the streetscape.

The application, PA/05677/23, sought to demolish a terraced house in Triq il-Ġibjun in Santa Luċija and build a basement store, a garage on the ground floor level and three overlying apartments.

But just last year, a court of appeal ruled against a five-storey pencil development in the very same street, overturning the permit.

The court said that the maximum height limitation for an area as set out in its local plan was not a guaranteed right, and that new buildings must respect the context in which they will be built.

The case officer for the most recent application in Triq il-Ġibjun recommended the application for refusal, citing the impact of the new building on the skyline and noting that uniform streetscapes must be preserved.

RELATED STORIES The man who stopped a pencil building from ruining a street

“The proposed receded floor does not respect the character of the area in which it is located, which is a comprehensive housing estate characterised by terraced houses with a predominant two-storey building height, and roof structures and which is also of low density facing ODZ,” the case officer said.

The planning commission ultimately took that recommendation to heart, with all three members voting to refuse the application.

Michael Pule, the Santa Luċija resident who spearheaded the fight to overturn the original Triq il-Ġibjun application, was also an objector against this new application. He celebrated the decision on Friday.

Pule said that had this terraced house been demolished, it would have not only destroyed the character of the street but that of the entire locality.

“I thank all those who supported me and the energetic team and residents who worked relentlessly to convince the local council and the planning authority. This time round, after the March 2023 court landmark judgement, we got the support of the local council also,” he said.

“We have to keep on watching this issue as it threatens our daily standard of living.”

Civil society group il-Kolletiv also welcomed the decision and thanked all of those who had spoken up against the development, which included mayor Charmaine St John, councillor Liam Sciberras and Labour MP Katia Degiovanni.

“Il-Kollettiv congratulates the residents of Santa Luċija and promises to stand with them in the many battles yet to be faced by the village,” the group said in a statement.

“For today, however, a very well deserved well done to all those who did their best for their community.”