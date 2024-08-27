The planning authority has suspended a decision over an application to transform a former retirement home in Sa Maison into a seven-storey block of 48 seafront apartments.

The application – PA 04281/23 – requested the demolition of the ex-Sa Maison residential home and a neighbouring dilapidated warehouse. Instead, two levels will be excavated underground for parking, one floor will be dedicated to retail establishments and another seven (that include the receded top floor) to residential apartments.

The building will rise 26 metres above street level, replacing the abandoned retirement home for the elderly that is six storeys high. Dimitri Sturdza from Heritage Holdings Ltd applied for the proposed development that lies on Triq ix-Xatt, Pietà, corner with Sqaq Borton. The project architect is Michael Anastasi.

The front elevation of the proposed Sa Maison block. Photo: Planning Authority

Although the project was recommended for approval, the planning board suspended the decision after hearing several objections from residents. Board members also raised their concerns that centred around the scheduled buildings in the area as well as height limitations.

Residents concerned about quality of life

One objector was Pieta resident Joseph Magro Conte who said that residents were not objecting to the redevelopment of the site. However, this proposed development was excessive. The dense proposal would impact the quality of life of residents as, apart from exceeding building heights, it would lead to overdevelopment, congestion and parking issues.

He said it also ignored the cultural heritage element in the area. He noted that, according to the NSO, Pieta was the third area with the highest population density despite its small size. He said that planning ought to improve community and quality of life and this proposal would do nothing of the sort.

Malcolm Mifsud, also a resident, agreed that the new project would pose as overdevelopment. The former retirement home was already a dominant development approved in 1988 - the new development proposed would make it even more dominant.

This is “pure speculation”, he said.

The current site at Sa Maison, Pieta.

Fr David Cortis, from St Augustine College, said that the main objection was to the height – almost four or five storeys above the normal height in that area. There were two scheduled properties adjacent to the site so one had to keep the skyline in mind.

The extra floors would tower over the playgrounds and classrooms used by classrooms.

“The open areas of our college would be engulfed,” he said, adding “we should be working towards improving quality of life. There should be development but within certain parameters.”

Architect explains 'misconception'

Project architect Michael Anastasi said there was a misconception about the volume of development. Most of the objectors, he said, spoke about the massive size, but the proposal was lower and less impactful than the existing building.

He stressed that the parking provided was at a surplus to that required. The client would be excavating – beneath sea level which was very expensive – to provide parking.

The project would be regenerating what is now a dilapidated area, he said. He added that project would not be overlooking the school as the volume was almost identical as the current building.

The case was suspended to allow the architect to further consult with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and Enemalta and tweak designs accordingly.