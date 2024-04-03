Maltese basketball player Nelly Lee Pace could be heading into the next stage of his US basketball career after announcing an offer from Arizona-based academy Justice College.

In a statement on the former Depiro and Mellieha Libertas guard-forward’s socials, he said discussions with the team’s assistant coach Korbin Graham had resulted in an offer to join the team.

“After a great talk with Coach Korban I am excited to announce that I have received an offer from Justice College,” the statement read, “I would like to thank my family and friends especially Coach Phil and Coach Kenyon and my teammates. All glory to God.”

