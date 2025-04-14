The culture ministry has announced a varied cultural programme for the traditional feast of San Girgor on the Wednesday after Easter, featuring music, history, and community participation.

The programme will include historical re-enactments, folk singing, guided tours, and a flower carpet on the parvis of the Church of St Gregory in Zejtun.

San Girgor, which traces its roots back to the 16th century, has been celebrated on the first Wednesday after Easter since 1781, following a decree by Bishop Vincenzo Labini. The feast is widely known for marking the traditional start of the swimming season.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici described the initiative as part of the government’s commitment to safeguarding Malta’s intangible cultural heritage, noting the collaboration with local councils in bringing the celebration closer to the public.

“This unique programme of cultural activities, music, folk traditions, and educational events shows how determined we are to preserve and promote our heritage, especially for the younger generation,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli, who is responsible for local councils, highlighted the enduring popularity of the event, attracting not only residents of Żejtun and the southeastern region but also visitors from across Malta, Gozo and abroad.

“This is a tradition that continues to thrive thanks to the passion of communities and the work of cultural and local authorities,” she said.

Żejtun mayor Joan Agius also attended the launch.

The festivities kick off on the evening of April 22 with a performance by the Italian flag-throwers Sbandieratori di Faenza in Żejtun’s San Girgor Square. Later, at the Church of St Catherine, Wirt iż-Żejtun will announce a restoration project, followed by a sacred music concert by the Omnia String Quartet.

The following day, a traditional pilgrimage walk from Mdina to Żejtun, organised by heritage group XirCammini, will set the tone for a full day of events. The flag-throwers will return to San Girgor Square for multiple performances, and stalls will showcase crafts including salt plates, lacework and spinning wheels.

Professional guide Jeremy Grech will lead educational tours for children, who will also receive small gifts and be eligible to participate in a competition.

In a first for the feast, a public flower carpet or infjorata will be laid on the church parvis, with visitors invited to contribute. Additional attractions include falconry displays in nearby gardens such as Ġnien il-Kmand and Ġnien L-Għannejja and the familiar sounds of Maltese għana in the square, alongside a presentation of traditional ftira.

Free transport to the event will be offered to residents of Żejtun and Marsaxlokk through the Southern Region Council.