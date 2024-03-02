ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Duranovic 45

VALLETTA 1

Paiber 57

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, E. Marcelina, S. Borg, R. Camenzuli, Elionay, R. Prsa (82 Y. Nenov), J. Mbong (73 J. Corbalan), Eder, U. Duranovic, Jonny, L. Montebello (73 S. Paintsil).

VALLETTA

Al. Guarnone, J. Bolanos, N. Micallef, E. Ruiz, B. Paiber (78 C. Gauci), F. Barrientos, J. Azzopardi (78 G. Vieira) S. Ferraris, A. Silas (67 D. Garba) , D. Cardoso (71 S. Dimech) , Jhonnattann (67 M. Jezdimirovic).

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Duranovic, Ruiz, Barrientos, Jhonnattann, Micallef, Ferraris.

Missed penalty: Paiber (V) 57.

A controversial Brandon Paiber goal handed Valletta a priceless point in their battle against relegation as they held leaders Ħamrun Spartans to a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium.

It was a morale-boosting result for the Citizens who headed into this fixture under severe pressure after slipping into the relegation zone after four successive defeats and the resignation of coach Enzo Potenza.

However, the Citizens produced a lion-hearted display as despite falling behind to Uros Duranovic’s first-half goal, they managed to fight back after the break.

