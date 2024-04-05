A primary school teacher who retired in 2020 to pursue a new-found love of art is holding her second exhibition at Gemelli Art Gallery at Ta’ Qali Crafts Village.

Sue Gregory discovered art during the COVID lockdown, when she took several online lessons in watercolour. She held her first exhibition at the Phoenicia, Malta, in 2022.

Her works and subjects are diverse, and she uses watercolour, acrylics and even oil.

Another of the exhibits at Gemelli Art Gallery.

Her signature style has become the personalised ‘long people family portraits’. She also enjoys painting Maltese architecture, which she believes should have been better protected and preserved, as well as personalised Maltese vintage buses.

Gregory has combined all her styles under one theme for her upcoming exhibition, entitled Outside the Box. In line with the title, she continued to paint on to the mount, creating an original take on her artworks.

The exhibition opens at Gemelli Art Gallery tomorrow at 7pm and runs until April 24. Opening hours Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm and on Saturdays from 8am to noon.