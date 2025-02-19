Two people have admitted stealing batteries worth up to €19,000 from different localties.

The pair, a 27-year-old man from Tarxien and a 22-year-old woman from Naxxar, were charged with stealing three batteries used in products by a local telecommunications company.

The man was further charged with stealing an extra 60 batteries from different locations including Ħal Tarxien, Ħal Luqa, Ħal Qormi, Msida.

A court ordered banned publication of the names of the woman, a student, and the unemployed man.

They appeared before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace and were both accused of stealing three Melita batteries from Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa on February 13.

The batteries in question are installed in sets of three and are valued at around €19,000. It is understood half of the stolen batteries have been returned to the police.

The court upheld a request for a presentencing report to establish whether the woman will be given a probation order or community service.

Lawyer Alfred Abela, for the man, requested a presentencing report and for a treatment order to be issued on his client so that he could address his synthetic drug addiction.

The woman was granted bail against a €5,000, ordered o sign the bail book three times a week and to observe a curfew between 8pm and 6am

The man was also granted bail against a €500 deposit and €5,000 third-party guarantee. He must also sign the bail book three times a week and observe a curfew from 8pm and 7am.

AG lawyer Clive Aquilina prosecuted alongside inspector Joseph Mercieca. Lawyer Ismail Vella also assisted the man. Legal aid lawyer Maria Karlsson assisted the woman.