The China Cultural Centre in Malta is pleased to announce an upcoming Cultural Talk by Wang Xudong, director of the Palace Museum titled ‘China's Stories – Chinese Practices in Cultural Heritage Conservation’, scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at 7pm in the Conference Hall of Fort St Elmo in Valletta.

Dr Wang, director of the Palace Museum and former director of the Dunhuang Academy, will illuminate the audience on the practices of cultural heritage preservation in China. With a focus on iconic sites such as the Palace Museum housed within the Forbidden City in Beijing and the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, he will offer valuable insights into China's rich cultural legacy.

Forbidden City

The Palace Museum of China stands as a beacon of cultural heritage, preserving centuries of history and art that resonate across borders. Established in 1925, the Palace Museum is one of the world’s most prestigious museums and a symbol of China for its crowning artistic and cultural achievements. A UNESCO World Heritage site since 1987, it is located in the magnificent imperial complex of the Ming (1368–1644) and Qing (1644–1911) dynasties known as the Forbidden City. It is the world’s largest and best-preserved timber-frame palatial complex. With more than 1.86 million holdings, the museum houses the largest museum collection in China.

The site of the Mogao Caves.

Positioned strategically on the western fringe of the Gobi Desert, near the ancient oasis town of Dunhuang in Gansu Province, the Mogao Caves form a stunning complex of approximately 500 caves carved into a cliff face, adorned with intricate Buddhist wall paintings and sculptures. These caves serve as a testament to Dunhuang's role as a vibrant hub of religious, commercial, and cultural exchange from the 4th to the 14th century, along the renowned Silk Road connecting the East and West. As such, the Mogao Grottoes represent a pivotal point of interaction between Eastern and Western civilizations, earning their inscription on the World Heritage List by UNESCO in 1987.

Entrance to the Cultural Talk is free, but reservation is required due to limited space. E-mail events2024ccc@gmail.com to secure your seat. The talk will be in English.