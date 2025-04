Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina is hosting the first ‘International House Museum Days’ dedicated to ‘House Museums of Memory and Personages’ this weekend.

The museum will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am till 4pm (last entry) with guided tours running at 10am and 11am on both days with a special focus on the last owner and resident of the house, Olof Gollcher.

Read more about the event on Times2.