Two shipping containers with aid from Malta to people in Gaza are stuck in Egypt, as a Palestinian-Maltese woman accompanying the donations negotiates the “ever-increasing fees” to release the goods.

Sanaa El-Nahhal left for Gaza at the beginning of March, “ready to die” to make sure the donations reach the Palestinian strip that has been ravaged by war.

The woman has been making similar trips since 2009, when she left for Gaza during the so-called Gazsa Massacre armed with 60 boxes of supplies donated by the Maltese.

RELATED STORIES 'Palestinians have right to resist as world fails to halt Israel oppression'

Back then she was trapped at the Rafah border for two days, but following diplomatic intervention, she had been reallowed into Egypt to return to Malta.

But the current trip is the hardest one yet.

El-Nahhal, president of the Arabic Culture Information Society (ACIS) and originally from Rafah, left Malta for Gaza through Egypt at the beginning of March, soon after at least 112 people were killed and 760 injured when Israel Defence Forces troops opened fire on starving Palestinians gathered around food aid trucks.

On March 4, El-Nahhal told Times of Malta she was seeking support in clearing the shipping containers with the Egyptian authorities, verifying that the goods were not merchandise to be sold in the north African country, but rather, donated items for people in Gaza.

Two weeks later, the containers were at risk of being returned to Malta, as El-Nahhal was still looking for a local organisation willing to handle the process at “a reasonable cost”.

RELATED STORIES Watch: ‘Every time I hear the phone ring, I’m terrified’

Finally, “with the invaluable assistance of close friends who tirelessly facilitated communications and correspondence”, ACIS managed to intercept the containers at the port of Alexandria just before they departed for Malta.

“Thankfully, we were granted a reprieve of 18 days to navigate the process of removing the containers from the port and settling the fines incurred due to the delay. This involved navigating customs procedures and securing a broker within the allotted time frame.

“At present, we are collaborating with a local NGO that kindly accepted to assist us in receiving the containers and transiting them to the people of Gaza. Upon my arrival in Gaza, we will finalise arrangements with another association to receive more aid, ensuring their onward journey to their intended destination.”

ACIS is a registered voluntary organisation (VO88). More information on sanaaelnahhal@yahoo.co.uk, while donations can be made via Revolut on 9923 8638.