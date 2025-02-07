Palestine’s ambassador to Malta has urged the government to “take a firm and public stand” against Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians and take over the Gaza Strip.

“Neutrality should not mean staying silent in the face of injustice, Malta’s neutrality is an important part of its foreign policy, but rather using diplomacy to advocate for human rights and international law,” the Palestinian embassy said in a statement on Friday.

“We appreciate Malta’s support for a just peace in Palestine and hope that its neutrality continues to be an active one—helping to uphold justice and contribute to real solutions.”

Malta has stopped short of criticising the US plan so far, saying simply that the country continues to advocate for a two-state solution, with Palestine and Israel existing “side-by-side in harmony”.

When asked about Trump’s plan outside parliament, Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said simply that “every country has their own policies”.

Trump stunned the world on Tuesday when he said, during a press conference with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the US intended to take over the Gaza Strip, resettle its population and turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

On Thursday, Trump elaborated on that plan through a post on social media.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting," Trump wrote. "No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Palestine’s embassy to Malta said it expected the Maltese government to “take a firm and public stand in rejecting the forced displacement and annexation of Palestinians, in alignment with human rights, international law, and UN resolutions.”

It also called on Malta to reaffirm its recognition of Palestinian statehood.

The international community “must direct its efforts toward securing an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, ensuring the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation, and supporting the Palestinian people’s resilience in their homeland,” it said.

“This includes guaranteeing their safe return to their homes, delivering urgent humanitarian aid, fostering economic recovery, and reconstructing the Gaza Strip, including all necessary steps toward establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.”