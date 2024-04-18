A Palestinian bid for membership of the United Nations appears doomed to fail with the United States expected to veto a resolution proposed by Algeria in the Security Council.

Sources said more than 10 of the 15 council members are prepared to vote in favour of Palestine joining the UN as a full member but the US will likely use its veto.

The vote is slated for later this week but could come as early as late on Thursday. (Early Friday in Malta)

Malta currently chairs the Security Council. Permanent Representative to the UN, Vanessa Frazier told reporters that Malta recognises the right to a Palestinian state - a position it has maintained since 1988.

"I'm not going to tell you how we're going to vote, but we are consistent when it comes to that," she said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg addressed the media alongside the Maltese Permanent Representative to the UN, Vanessa Frazier, on Wednesday. Photo: MFET

In terms of UN rules, the General Assembly, where all member states vote, can admit a new member state with a two-thirds majority, but only after the Security Council gives its recommendation, which is unlikely.

The Palestinians have had observer status at the world body since 2012 and have lobbied for years for full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Malta first recognised the right to Palestinian statehood 35 years ago and has since had a Palestinian ambassador in Malta and a Maltese representative in Palestine.

But Frazier explained that for some countries, being in favour of statehood was not automatically an endorsement of a bid to UN membership.

Becoming a member of the UN requires a state to satisfy certain criteria - such as having a stable, peace-loving government that upholds human rights.

The UN Security Council chamber in New York City. Photo: AFP

The Palestinians first sought UN membership in 2011 but were thwarted by a US veto.

The Arab Group in the United Nations issued a statement on Tuesday affirming its "unwavering support" for the Palestinians' application.

"Membership in the United Nations is a crucial step in the right direction towards a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions," the statement said.

The vote on Thursday will coincide with a Security Council meeting scheduled several weeks ago to discuss the situation in Gaza, which ministers from several Arab countries are expected to attend.