Palestinian officials said Friday Israeli troops killed a teenager and an adult in the occupied West Bank, while the Israeli army said it killed a "number of terrorists" in a raid.

Since early last year violence has flared across the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967. It has further escalated since Israel's war with Hamas broke out on October 7.

Qais Fathi Nasrallah, 16, was killed by Israeli troops in Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah said.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said he died after being "shot in the head by Israeli live gunfire." It was unclear when he died.

Salim Faisal Ghanem, 30, was "killed by Israeli troops" on Friday in the nearby Nur Shams camp, Wafa said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed the death of one but did not identify who it was, adding that two others were also wounded by gunshots.

Israeli forces were still present in Nur Shams camp on Friday afternoon and an AFP journalist saw armoured vehicles driving through the streets.

The army said Israeli troops killed "a number of terrorists" after they launched a raid in Nur Shams camp late Thursday.

Soldiers, police and security agents searched buildings, made arrests and "uncovered explosives", the army said.

It said four Israeli soldiers were wounded in the operation.

At least 469 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank since the Hamas assault on Israel triggered the Gaza war, according to Palestinian official sources.

Israeli forces say their frequent raids target Palestinian militants, but civilians are often among the dead.