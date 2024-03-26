Palm Sunday, Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, was commemorated with great solemnity in Għajnsielem.

People gathered at the old parish church where archpriest Frankie Bajada blessed palm fronds and olive branches, which were then distributed to children, accompanied by their parents, to be carried in procession to the parish church. Following the Holy Cross, carried by Canon Bajada, the parish clergy and parishioners made their way to the church (above) to attend a solemn concelebrated mass with the participation of the Lauretana choir directed by Lelio Spiteri.

A similar celebration was held at St Anthony of Padua church (Ta’ Ġieżu) run by the Franciscan Minors. Olive branches were blessed at the car park of the convent from where the faithful, led by Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, together with Fr Walter Vassallo and Fr Ġwann Azzopardi proceeded to the church for the celebration of mass, with the participation of singers Loredana Agius and Albert-Lauren Agius.