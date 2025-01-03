Pantomime fans have been tricked into paying money for non-existent tickets to a sold-out production taking place at Sliema's Teatru Salesjan, according to its director.

Steve Caseletto said excited theatregoers had turned up to the door to see MADC's Ebeneezer Scrooge! The Panto only to find out their tickets have an invalid QR code.

He said up to fifteen people have so far arrived with fraudulent tickets for the popular pantomime, up from just two last year.

The pantomime runs until January 5 and is sold out with criminals taking advantage of people looking out for spare tickets.

One of the fake tickets presented at the door.

Casaletto urged people to be vigilant and desribed how people are also contacting him after suspecting the tickets they are being offered online are not real.

"One person asked on a Facebook group if anyone had any tickets. The woman who replied to her asked her what dates she wanted, and because she knew that tickets are like gold dust right now, she smelled a rat," he said, adding that some of the tickets that people have been presenting look nothing like the real ones.

'I just paid €70 for fake tickets'

Scammers appear to be targetting people on the Facebook group 'Concert and Events tickets Malta - Resale', which has just over 1,000 members. Requests for tickets for the panto and other events are frequently met with replies from profiles with few friends, minimal personal details and no apparent connections to Malta.

Several people in the group also warned others that they had been conned.

"Scam alert! I've just been scammed for €70 for two panto tickets bought today from this group,” wrote one woman.

“Bought panto tickets and they are fakes, I paid Revolut and turned out it was to a card in dollars. Have received screenshot of tickets but they are fakes and she just reposted that they are available for sale after she took my money,” posted another.

What makes it more challenging for fans is that the group seems to also be used by some people wanting to sell genuine tickets they no longer need.

Casaletto said that the only reliable way to get a ticket at this stage is to email bookings@madc.com.mt, where people can also return tickets they will not use for resale.