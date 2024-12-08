Tradition is as much a part of Christmas as twinkling lights, glittering trees, and, yes, the inevitably dry turkey. For one month every year, we dive headfirst into the rituals that have shaped our holiday season since childhood. For many, these customs bring comfort and joy. But what if you’re craving something different − a Christmas with a campy twist?

Enter Chucky’s Christmas Cracker, the brainchild of Vikesh Godwhani and starring the dazzling Chucky.

This isn’t your typical Christmas panto. Promising to turn the classic format on its head, Chucky’s Christmas Cracker is a solo extravaganza featuring the international drag queen and comedienne Chucky. Taking on all the roles in a hilariously irreverent rendition of Beauty and the Beast, Chucky is set to deliver a festive performance like no other.

The show premieres on December 20 and runs until December 29 at Spazju Kreattiv.

Directed by Godwhani, the production caps off an already successful year for him, following his direction of Jamie Cardona’s record-breaking Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja and his co-production of the award-winning Sisyphean Quick Fix at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“I’m very passionate about taking traditional forms and messing with them,” said Godwhani, who explained how his love affair with panto stretches back to his university days, where he met many of his closest friends through performing. He sees Chucky’s Christmas Cracker as a gateway to introduce audiences to alternative theatre through a format they already know and love.

Godwhani and Chucky’s creative partnership dates back to their sixth form days where, by some miracle, they co-directed Moulin Rouge at the St Aloysius Soirée. Over the years, they’ve worked on numerous projects, including the critically acclaimed Panto in the Dark series. Co-created with Marta Vella, the Panto in the Dark productions were designed for visually impaired audiences but became a unique, inclusive experiences for all.

In keeping with Godwhani’s penchant for shaking things up, Chucky’s Christmas Cracker features a professional drag queen in the role of the dame. Chucky not only stars in the show but also designed its elaborate costumes, putting a personal stamp on every detail.

The role of the dame is often the first introduction audiences have to drag as an art form, Chucky explained. “But not everyone knows the distinction − a dame is a type of drag queen, but not all drag queens are dames.”

Godwhani added: “Everyone is okay with a straight man dressing up as a woman in panto and having a laugh, but when it comes to the rights of queer, trans and non-binary people, we seem to have a problem with it.”

Choosing to centre the show around a professional drag queen was, for him, a radical and political choice.

“Christmas can be a tough time for people who are different,” said Chucky. “We wanted to create a space that’s positive, welcoming and safe.”

Beauty and the Beast was selected as the tale to reimagine because it’s a story about two outsiders.

And this production is aimed and created for the outsiders.

Audiences can expect plenty of audience interaction, lots of laughter, appearances by local celebrities like Angie Laus, cameos by a Love Islander or two, and an irresistible soundtrack that will even get your nanna dancing.

Chucky said to expect a healthy dose of 2024’s holy pop trinity − Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan − along with, of course, Mariah Carey. After all, it wouldn’t be a Chucky show without a nod to the Christmas queen herself.

Tickets for Chucky’s Christmas Cracker are available now. This 17+ show is running from December 20-29 at Spazju Kreattiv. For tickets and more information, visit kreattivita.org/en/event/ chuckys-christmas-cracker-a-solo-panto-experience/.