Updated 5.10pm with Curia statement.

Paola parish priest Marc Andre Camilleri should withdraw plans for an eatery on the church roof, the prime minister said on Monday, while the Curia said a few hours later that they are being amended.

Maltese churches should not be ruined by plans such as this, Robert Abela said when asked for a reaction by Times of Malta.

"The planning application is a non-starter and the applicant should withdraw it," he said.

The prime minister speaking about plans for a cafeteria on the roof of Paola church. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The Curia said on Sunday that Paola parish only intended to use a room in one of the belfries to house a small cafeteria for parishioners and visitors. On Monday it announced that the planning application was being amended to specify that no food could be cooked on the premises.

The prime minister said he had been following the story and he expected better from the applicant.

"Those plans should be revised, and for me, a revision would mean a withdrawal of the application. I believe Maltese churches, which to me are connected with the Maltese feast, should not be ruined with applications like that one. If you want to have coffee, there are already some very good places in Paola."

When it was pointed out to the prime minister that there were several churches abroad which featured gift shops within them, Abela was adamant.

"I have a clear opinion. The application is a non-starter and I believe it should be withdrawn."

Amended plans

In its statement on Monday, the Curia said that following discussions between the Archdiocese of Malta and parish priest Fr Marc André Camilleri, it was agreed that instead of a 4D licence, the parish would seek a 4C licence which does not permit cooking to take place on the premises.

“There was never any intention to operate a restaurant on the roof of the parish church but we agreed it would be prudent for the parish to amend its application to eliminate further conjecture, speculation and misconceptions," the Curia said.

“The parish priest had already made it clear in the planning application notice attached to the church, and in a statement issued yesterday, that the plans were restricted to opening a small cafeteria on the parish roof, but by amending the application he is seeking to eliminate any lingering doubt.”

The Curia reiterated that the proposed cafeteria, which forms part of a larger project comprising a museum and interpretation centre, would operate within an existing structure inside one of the belfries. No exterior construction will take place, while free-standing tables and chairs will be placed outdoors behind the church’s high balustrades in accordance with the original application.

There will be no adverse impact on the aesthetic value of the church since the cafeteria area will not be visible from street level.

It again pointed out that similar initiatives have been undertaken at other churches abroad including St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.