The Paola parish is in talks with the government to receive funding for the building’s restoration and is open to the idea of moving the rooftop cafeteria that sparked controversy.

Reports that a planning application sought to include a catering establishment on top of Christ the King Basilica in Paola drew many criticial comments.

However, parish priest Marc Andre Camilleri made great strides to win people over on the project, when in a Times of Malta interview he explained in great detail the toll of running such a large building in desperate need of repair.

The cafe, he assured the public, would only be a small part of an unused space in the belfry and portico and would help bring in some income for the church.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Camilleri said he met with Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, who has offered government assistance to help the church’s restoration efforts.

Camilleri said he and Bonnici discussed the building’s most urgent requirements, namely the restoration of the dome, the portico and the damaged ceilings of the belfry.

He said that the location of the proposed cafeteria was also discussed in this meeting.

'Not enough resources for a building of this magnitude'

“The minister understood our plight, namely that we don’t have enough resources to keep up with a building of this magnitude and we discussed what the government could do to assist,” he said.

“At the moment, nothing is set in stone and discussions need to be held with the Curia and SNZ, the private operator running the restoration, as well as the architects on the best way to move forward.”

Much of the furore over the eatery stemmed from the fact that the application for the cafeteria included a request for a Class 4D permit, which allows the preparation and sale of hot and cold food and drinks as well as cooking.

This, coupled with a drawing that showed plans for the construction of a deck where tables and chairs could be laid out on the belfry parapet, gave the impression the proposed establishment would operate like a restaurant.

It’s positive that so many people have now realised what it entails to keep a structure of this size, because there were some people, even from within the parish, who didn’t quite understand - Parish priest Marc Andre Camilleri

The Curia clarified that the area is only intended to be used as a cafeteria and the permit was later amended to a Class 4C permit, which does not allow for cooking on the premises.

Camilleri said all stakeholders involved are now discussing the best way to move forward with the application.

“It’s positive that so many people have now realised what it entails to keep a structure of this size, because there were some people, even from within the parish, who didn’t quite understand.

“It’s good that even the government has realised the same thing and not just for us. We are not the only church on the island.”

Camilleri said he hopes the Paola parish’s situation serves to highlight the struggles faced by many others across Malta for whom help should also be considered.