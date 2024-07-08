Paramount Pictures has given Gladiator 2 fans a first look at the upcoming epic ahead of its expected release later this year.

Scenes of gladiators locked in life-and-death struggles on the sands of the arena floor, Roman nobility and a behind-the-scenes shot of director Ridley Scott made their public debut Monday after being first released exclusively in Vanity Fair.

The film stars Paul Mescal (L) and Pedro Pascal (R). Photo: Paramount Pictures UK.

Leading actors Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen – returning for her second Gladiator outing – Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger feature in the photos, many of which were shot at Fort Ricasoli in Kalkara.

Production for Gladiator 2 started in Malta last year with the film set to hit cinemas in November.

Ridley Scott (L) returned to Malta to direct Gladiator 2. Photo: Paramount Pictures UK.

The photos are the first glimpse of the world being revisited by Ridley Scott almost 25 years after the release of the first Gladiator epic, which went on to become the second highest grossing film of 2000.

The sequel is expected to follow the exploits of Lucius (Paul Mescal), son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) - the sister of emperor Commodus, the main antagonist in the first film.

Connie Nielsen stars in her second Gladiator outing. Photo: Paramount Pictures UK.

Fans were given a rare behind-the-scenes look at the production earlier this year when the Malta Film Studios and Fort Ricasoli were opened to the public for a day in January.

Visitors were able to see a reproduction of the Roman Colosseum, several portions of the imperial palace set and other areas featured in the film – some of which were visible in the photos released on Monday.

Last June, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the sets from the Gladiator sequel would be retained in Malta as tourist attractions but not at the film’s shooting locations.

Photo: Paramount Pictures UK. Denzel Washington stars in the upcoming Gladiator epic. Photo: Paramount Pictures UK. Joseph Quinn plays the Roman Emperor Caracalla. Photo: Paramount Pictures UK. Photo: Paramount Pictures UK.

While Monday's photos will come as welcome news to fans, the film has not been without its controversy after it emerged in August that the production would receive a record-breaking €47 million rebate from the Maltese taxpayer.

Reacting to the revelation a few days later, the Tourism Ministry defended the rebate and others like it, insisting they are necessary to grow the sector and create jobs.

Filming on Gladiator 2 ground to a halt for around five months last year after worldwide strikes by Hollywood writers and actors brought the industry to a standstill.