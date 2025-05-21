Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi floated the idea of claiming a €1 million reward for information on journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, while negotiating a pardon for one of her convicted killers, a court has heard.

The criminal lawyer was representing Vincent Muscat, one of three men who planted and detonated the bomb that killed the journalist.

The criminal lawyer allegedly made the comment to assistant police commissioner Keith Arnaud during a meeting as part of Muscat's request for a presidential pardon in exchange for his evidence against the bomb suppliers.

Muscat, known as Koħħu, eventually secured a plea deal and is now serving 15 years in prison for his role as one of three men who carried out the bomb attack on the journalist in October 2017. He named Robert Agius and Jamie Vella as the men who supplied the bomb and is the star witness in the ongoing trial.

In his second day of testifying, lead investigator Arnaud described a conversation at the end of a meeting in which Muscat, accompanied by his lawyer, had requested a pardon.

Arnaud said he and Azzopardi were walking out of police headquarters when the lawyer said: "We're going to ask for the million [reward]".

Arnaud said he replied "What? For Vince? As if we'd give someone who killed a person a presidential pardon and one million."

Azzopardi allegedly responded: "So he retracts everything."

Arnaud thought the lawyer was joking. He told the court that Muscat had never asked for the one million reward and that all he wanted was a pardon. This was later confirmed by Muscat's family.

Days after the assassination, the government said it would give a million euro reward for information leading to the identification of those behind the killing. The offer was strongly rejected by the Caruana Galizia family.

No date for this meeting was given.

Earlier Arnaud testified how on October 9, 2019, Azzopardi had told Arnaud that Muscat wanted to retract any information he had provided to the police as he felt threatened and was doing this for his own good and that of his family, and for his lawyer and hisrespective family.

Arnaud was shocked at the news, since the information provided by Muscat was true.

The investigator recalled looking at Muscat, who was sitting down quietly, and asking “Vince, what are we going to do?”. Muscat replied: “What I said is the truth and I do not want to retract any of it.”

Eventually, Arnaud received an email from Azzopardi which was also sent to then AG Peter Grech and then prosecutor Philip Galea Farrugia, informing them that he renounced Muscat’s brief.

Muscat’s family spoke to Arnaud telling him they only got to know from the media reports and were not aware that Azzopardi had renounced the brief.

Arnaud was also informed that Muscat had more information but would not speak up until he finds a new lawyer.

Agius and Vella are further accused, along with Adrian Agius and George Degiorgio, of the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop two years before Caruana Galizia was killed.

Muscat secured a presidential pardon in exchange for information about the Chircop murder.

The trial continues