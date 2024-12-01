A concerned parent has launched a petition urging the ministry of education to address safety hazards at St Julian’s Primary School, particularly a deteriorating wall in the schoolyard that risks collapsing onto a busy road.

“My biggest worry is that wall,” said Saron Harford, a mother of two boys, aged four and seven, who attend the school.

“The wall is unsafe,” she continued. “Admittedly, it is more likely to affect people passing by on Triq Mikiel Anġ Borg underneath; if that collapses, it could easily hurt people,” she added.

Harford spotted the hazard during a sports day event when parents were warned not to sit on the wall due to its instability and signs of subsidence.

A warning sign advises against sitting on the wall but Harford fears it is insufficient to deter children, especially considering that students aged three to 11 attend the school.

Beyond the wall, Harford expressed concern about the condition of the rubberised playground surface, saying “It has turned into gravel”. She noted that the playground has worsened in recent years. “My boys came home with bloody knees and/or elbows a number of times a week,” she said, adding that gravel from the surface often gets into the cuts, increasing the risk of infection.

The petition also calls for more shaded areas in the yard, pointing out that the lack of shelter makes playtime uncomfortable in the summer heat and impractical during rain.

Additionally, Harford highlighted how frequent falls damage children’s uniforms and shoes, an unnecessary financial burden for parents. She remarked that even the students recognise the problem as all candidates in the recent school council elections prioritised fixing the playground in their campaigns.

“We know the school’s hands are tied and that they have done all they can,” Harford explained, emphasising the school’s ongoing efforts to support its students. She cited the upcoming ‘Donate A Toy’ initiative, which encourages families to give unused toys to be resold to help children in need.

Harford speculated that the education ministry may have overlooked the issue: “Perhaps, it has fallen through the cracks. However, we would greatly appreciate it if they could tackle the matter as a priority before someone gets seriously hurt.”

The ministry of education has been contacted for comment but has yet to respond.