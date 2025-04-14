The earliest years of life are important in a child’s literacy and language development and, during this time, the child’s relationships and interactions with parents and other primary caregivers are key.

The development of early literacy and language skills begins at birth through adult-child interactions in everyday activities such as talking, singing, reciting nursery rhymes and sharing books. Such literacy-rich environments stimulate brain growth and enhance opportunities for learning.

A strong foundation in language and literacy during these early years enables a child to build up important characteristics conducive to a happy and healthy school life, such as perseverance, resilience, effective communication and problem-solving abilities.

International research suggests that parents may be unaware that talking to and interacting with their young child can have a positive impact on early literacy and language development. They often perceive early literacy development as starting at school and may think that children simply pick up the language.

